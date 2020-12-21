Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YMAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

