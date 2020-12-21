Critical Contrast: Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) versus FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenwood Hall and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 3 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Greenwood Hall.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwood Hall and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18%

Risk & Volatility

Greenwood Hall has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenwood Hall and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.69 $216.73 million $5.80 19.18

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Greenwood Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenwood Hall Company Profile

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

