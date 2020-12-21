$361.39 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $361.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.65 million and the highest is $396.47 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $237.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $25.79 on Monday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.