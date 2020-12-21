Comparing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$16.78 million N/A N/A Alamos Gold $683.10 million 5.32 $96.10 million $0.20 46.25

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 2 3 9 0 2.50

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -23.46% Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66%

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

