Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report $206.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.20 million and the lowest is $205.70 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $230.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $853.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $843.30 million to $864.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.41 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $885.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.57%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.97%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

