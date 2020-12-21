BMO Capital Markets Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$19.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.91.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

