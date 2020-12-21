Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

