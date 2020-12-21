Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ATHOF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Athabasca Oil
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.