Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATHOF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

