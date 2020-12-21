Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $28.75 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

