Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Premier Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:PFC opened at $22.24 on Monday. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $225,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $595,534.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

