Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

