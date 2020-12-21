Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.62.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,411,555. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

