DA Davidson Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULT. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $115,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

