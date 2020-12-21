Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

