Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.03 million.

WOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $871.06 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

