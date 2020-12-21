Reviewing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ProSight Global alerts:

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProSight Global and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.62 $38.89 million $1.39 9.03 Maiden $576.14 million 0.34 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProSight Global and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.78%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Maiden 5.24% -2.91% -0.04%

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Maiden on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.