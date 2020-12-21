$127.65 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $127.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.30 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $115.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $504.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $504.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $559.60 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $726.05 million, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

