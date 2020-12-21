Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $17.45 on Friday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $593.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

