DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $397.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 786.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 416.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

