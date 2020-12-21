Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $18.45 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

