BidaskClub Upgrades Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.47.

PRTY stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

