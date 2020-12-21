FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $13.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.47.

Get Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) stock opened at C$210.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$207.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$212.54. The company has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a one year low of C$140.00 and a one year high of C$239.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.