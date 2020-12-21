Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Syneos Health (SYNH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) recently:

12/9/2020 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $80.00.

12/9/2020 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00.

12/7/2020 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Syneos Health was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/21/2020 – Syneos Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Syneos Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2020 – Syneos Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

SYNH stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Get Syneos Health Inc alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,235,668 shares of company stock worth $198,317,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.