Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aspen Group, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Aspen Group stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Aspen Group by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

