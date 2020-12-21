Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

