Piper Sandler Comments on Tompkins Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TMP opened at $69.95 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 692 shares of company stock worth $45,110 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.