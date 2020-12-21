Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

WTRH stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $4,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

