Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

