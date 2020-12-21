KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20. Vroom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.