Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report sales of $21.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.22 million and the lowest is $20.75 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $76.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.26 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,326,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

