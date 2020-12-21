Comparing Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Vertex Energy -5.96% -38.49% -6.68%

This table compares Sunoco and Vertex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.17 $313.00 million $2.27 12.77 Vertex Energy $163.37 million 0.18 -$7.33 million ($0.08) -8.13

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vertex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Vertex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunoco and Vertex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 1 1 6 0 2.63 Vertex Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Vertex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 515.38%. Given Vertex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Sunoco.

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Energy has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunoco beats Vertex Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. It also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing segment gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery segment generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

