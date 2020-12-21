Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $177.66 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

