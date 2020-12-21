Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.58.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.