Avenue Therapeutics’ (ATXI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

