Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

