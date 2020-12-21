Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €4.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.21 ($4.95).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The company has a market cap of $15.93 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. Ceconomy AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.00 ($7.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.11.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.