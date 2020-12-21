Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $928.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $3,784,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 219.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

