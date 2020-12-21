Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,544,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

