JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,500 Price Target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,785 ($36.39) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,710.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,757.43. The company has a market capitalization of £63.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

