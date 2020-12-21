Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

