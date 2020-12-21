Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.