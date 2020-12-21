Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

TS stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

