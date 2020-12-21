Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

INOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 456.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

