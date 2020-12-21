Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Issued By Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

CDE opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 240,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

