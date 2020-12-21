Coeur Mining, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.73 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.