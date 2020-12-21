Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

