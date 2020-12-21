U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) & Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) Head to Head Survey

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Smart Move alerts:

33.4% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Move and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises 1 1 3 0 2.40

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.29%. Given U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Move and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises -0.62% -0.86% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Move and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises $1.71 billion 0.20 -$3.65 million $0.12 57.67

Smart Move has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises beats Smart Move on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,900 tractors and 15,500 trailers, including 2,000 tractors provided by independent contractors. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Move Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Move and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.