SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

