$54.56 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NYSE:ALRS) will announce $54.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the lowest is $52.31 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $224.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.68 million to $225.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.70 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $203.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NYSE:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

Shares of NYSE ALRS opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.