Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:DND opened at C$43.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.76. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$45.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6302864 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

